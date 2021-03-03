Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 21,539 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

ROBT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

