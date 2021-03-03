Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 3,520 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 64,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

