Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 6,988 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. 22,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,073. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

