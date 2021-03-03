Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. Cytosorbents comprises 1.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Cytosorbents worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,098. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

