Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258,250 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.16% of Mitek Systems worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,227. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $686.41 million, a P/E ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

