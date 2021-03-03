Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $8,099,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 20,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

