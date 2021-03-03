Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 7,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

