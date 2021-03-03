Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 785,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

