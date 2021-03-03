Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TSLX stock remained flat at $$22.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,375. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.