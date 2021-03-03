Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,999 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.