Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.72% of Matinas BioPharma worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTNB. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 22,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

