Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $6.23 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,345,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,088,501 shares of company stock worth $85,377,012.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 2,005,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,621,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

