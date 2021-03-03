Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 351,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,243. The stock has a market cap of $303.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

