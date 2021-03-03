Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,833. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90.

