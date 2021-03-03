Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 711 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

FSV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.