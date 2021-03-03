Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 876 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 143,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.