Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Down 0.6%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €424.60 ($499.53) and last traded at €426.80 ($502.12). Approximately 45,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €429.40 ($505.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €427.67 and its 200-day moving average is €375.20.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

