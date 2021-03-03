Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 141,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

