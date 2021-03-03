Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 11,067 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 525.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

