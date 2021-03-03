Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 21,552 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 391.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

