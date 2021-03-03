Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

