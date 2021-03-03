Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $13,538,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

