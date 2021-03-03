Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

