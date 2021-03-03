Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 5,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 346,853 shares during the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 129,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VPL opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.