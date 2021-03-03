Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 847 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 172,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

