Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,067,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after acquiring an additional 869,989 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

