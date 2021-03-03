Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,370 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,197 shares of company stock worth $3,520,645. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

