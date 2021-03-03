Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $226.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.