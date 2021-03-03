Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 478,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 158,989 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

