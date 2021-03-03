Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 14,541 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

