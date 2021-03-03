Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

