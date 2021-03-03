SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 676,200 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the January 28th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. SBI has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.