Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 28th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.
About Scatec ASA
