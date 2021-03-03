Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 28th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of STECF stock remained flat at $$24.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

