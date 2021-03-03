Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$270.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $192.75 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.41.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

