Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

