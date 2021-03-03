Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SERE stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90.80 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 120,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.79. The stock has a market cap of £121.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

About Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

