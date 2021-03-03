Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 7.1%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $99.14. 1,545,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 825,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01.

In other Schrödinger news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 207,239 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $13,574,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,104 shares of company stock worth $94,064,682 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 137,528 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

