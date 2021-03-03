Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Reston Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 74,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$37.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 136,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

