Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,695.00 on Wednesday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,663.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.38.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

