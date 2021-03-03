SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

SCPL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

