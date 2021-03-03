Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $144.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.93 million and the highest is $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $716.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $875.54 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $913.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

STNG opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $926.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 234,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

