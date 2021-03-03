Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Acquired by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers comprises approximately 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned about 0.34% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 45,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,503. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

