Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$54.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,488. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$23.34 and a 12 month high of C$49.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.