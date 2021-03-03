Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Wajax alerts:

TSE WJX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.61. The company had a trading volume of 128,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.82. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.