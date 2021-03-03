Scotiabank Increases Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) Price Target to C$106.00

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Waterfront Capital stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. Waterfront Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

