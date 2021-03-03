Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.25

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

WEF stock remained flat at $C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday. 326,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,021. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$641.65 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

