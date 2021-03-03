Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.25

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

WEF stock remained flat at $C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday. 326,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,021. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$641.65 million and a PE ratio of 19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

