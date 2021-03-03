ScPrime Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $23,489.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,907,042 coins and its circulating supply is 33,223,431 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

