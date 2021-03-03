ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $210.09

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) (LON:SCS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.09 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78). ScS Group plc (SCS.L) shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 30,346 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90. The company has a market capitalization of £78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69.

ScS Group plc (SCS.L) Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

