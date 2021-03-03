Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 28th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SHIP opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.