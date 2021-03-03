SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

